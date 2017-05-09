.com | Ramaphosa to visit Lesotho ahead of June elections

.com | Ramaphosa to visit Lesotho ahe...

Cape Town Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa , who is also the Southern African Development Community facilitator, is on Tuesday expected to visit Lesotho, ahead of the country's elections in June, the presidency has said in a statement. Ramaphosa's visit was in "pursuance" of decisions taken by heads of state and government at the SADC summit in Swaziland in March.

