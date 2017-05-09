.com | Ramaphosa to visit Lesotho ahead of June elections
Cape Town Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa , who is also the Southern African Development Community facilitator, is on Tuesday expected to visit Lesotho, ahead of the country's elections in June, the presidency has said in a statement. Ramaphosa's visit was in "pursuance" of decisions taken by heads of state and government at the SADC summit in Swaziland in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|WILLIAM ROLAND
|35
|LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07)
|Feb '17
|M24Ngwana
|1,048
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|jlo
|125
|toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|phyllicia
|11
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC