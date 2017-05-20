.com | Lesotho PM Mosisili must sign ...

.com | Lesotho PM Mosisili must sign election pledge, churches demand

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News24

Maseru The Christian Council of Lesotho has reportedly demanded that Prime Minister Pakalithi Mosisili and his deputy Mothetjoa Metsing sign a pledge to accept the outcome of the upcoming general election. The mountain kingdom was set to go to the polls on June 3, nearly three months after Mosisili lost a confidence vote in parliament .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC