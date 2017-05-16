.com | Lesotho King Letsie hails Mugabe's 'wise guidance and astute leadership'
Harare Lesotho's King Letsie III has praised Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, for his "wise guidance and astute leadership", which he said helped bring "political stability" to the mountain kingdom, state media reported on Tuesday. According to The Herald , Letsie said this during a banquet hosted in his honour by Mugabe at the state house.
