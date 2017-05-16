.com | Lesotho King Letsie hails Muga...

.com | Lesotho King Letsie hails Mugabe's 'wise guidance and astute leadership'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News24

Harare Lesotho's King Letsie III has praised Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, for his "wise guidance and astute leadership", which he said helped bring "political stability" to the mountain kingdom, state media reported on Tuesday. According to The Herald , Letsie said this during a banquet hosted in his honour by Mugabe at the state house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC