.com | Botswana kills at least 68 cattle from Zimbabwe - report

A Zimbabwean minister has reportedly warned South Africa against copying Zimbabwe's "land reform agenda", and Lesotho's King Letsie III has praised Mugabe's "wise guidance and astute leadership". Police in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe reportedly exhumed the body of a 4-year-old girl after she was killed and buried in a shallow grave by her aunt at a house she rented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.