Old patterns must be broken

What if armed conflicts, climate change, and famines threatened the survival of millions of people in Europe? What if hundreds of thousands of Europeans were seeking refuge and a better life in Africa? What if the biggest exporting countries were in Africa and European companies had to struggle to compete in the global economy? What if it was all the other way round and Africa and Europe traded places? Simply asking these questions breaks a pattern that has solidified over decades, if not centuries. I think this pattern deserves to be broken.

