South Africa: Eskom, Namibia Sign Pow...

South Africa: Eskom, Namibia Sign Power Agreement

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Eskom has signed a five-year electricity sales agreement with Namibia's national electricity utility, NamPower, which will supplement generation capacity for South Africa's neighbour. The sales agreement was signed by the two entities at the 42nd Southern African Power Pool executive committee meeting in Maseru, Lesotho, on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC