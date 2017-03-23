South Africa: Eskom, Namibia Sign Power Agreement
Eskom has signed a five-year electricity sales agreement with Namibia's national electricity utility, NamPower, which will supplement generation capacity for South Africa's neighbour. The sales agreement was signed by the two entities at the 42nd Southern African Power Pool executive committee meeting in Maseru, Lesotho, on Thursday.
