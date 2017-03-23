South Africa: Digital Awareness Campa...

South Africa: Digital Awareness Campaign Moves to Ladybrand

Residents of the small agricultural town of Ladybrand in the Free State will on Friday have an opportunity to learn and understand the importance of switching from analogue to digital broadcasting. Communications Minister Faith Muthambi will visit the town situated 18km from Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, as part of government's broadcasting digital migration public awareness campaign.

Chicago, IL

