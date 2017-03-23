Namibia: Eskom Signs Electricity Sales Agreement With Nampower

Eskom yesterday signed a five year firm electricity sales agreement with Namibia's national electricity utility NamPower, at the 42nd Southern African Power Pool executive committee meeting in Maseru, Lesotho. Nampower confirmed in a statement yesterday that it signed a Power Supply Agreement with Eskom for the firm supply of 200MW and additional non-firm supply dependant on transmission capacity.

