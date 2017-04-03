Lesotho to hold general election on J...

Lesotho to hold general election on June 3

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Lesotho's King Letsie III has set June 3 as the date for the general election, the prime minister said on Monday, a week after parliament was dissolved. Prime Minister Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili of Lesotho addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, October 1, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC