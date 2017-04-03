Lesotho to hold general election on June 3
Lesotho's King Letsie III has set June 3 as the date for the general election, the prime minister said on Monday, a week after parliament was dissolved. Prime Minister Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili of Lesotho addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, October 1, 2015.
