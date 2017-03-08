Lesotho prime minister set to call el...

Lesotho prime minister set to call election if he loses confidence vote

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Lesotho's Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, is likely to lose a confidence vote in parliament this week and stands ready to call a snap election, according to a senior advisor, as the South African kingdom's economy slows and security deteriorates. Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili of Lesotho addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 23, 2016.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 20,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,501,927

