.com | Top Africa Stories: Mujuru, Cy...

.com | Top Africa Stories: Mujuru, Cyclone Enawo

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: News24

Maseru Lesotho's former prime minister Tom Thabane says the mountainous kingdom is not ready for elections, citing security concerns. Thabane's remarks came after the country's King Letsie moved to dissolve parliament this week after Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, who is also the leader of the Democratic Congress party lost a confidence vote .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13) Feb '17 WILLIAM ROLAND 35
LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07) Feb '17 M24Ngwana 1,048
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb '17 jlo 125
toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13) Feb '17 phyllicia 11
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov '16 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC