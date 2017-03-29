.com | 10 cops, 8 home affairs officials arrested for extortion
Johannesburg Ten police officers and eight home affairs officials were arrested in the Free State on Wednesday morning for allegedly extorting money from foreigners, the South African Police Service said. This comes as SAPS revealed that 706 police officials had been arrested for criminal activity in the 2016/17 financial year, compared to 725 in 2015/16.
