Zakes Mda's satire is enacted before our very eyes

The year is 1992 and Zakes Mda has unveiled a fresh off-the-page theatrical offering, The Mother Of All Eating, at the Sechaba Hall of the Victoria Hotel in Maseru, Lesotho. Set in Lesotho in the 1980s, this timeless classic explores the catastrophic impact of greed and unchecked corruption within the halls of government.

