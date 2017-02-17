Zakes Mda's satire is enacted before our very eyes
The year is 1992 and Zakes Mda has unveiled a fresh off-the-page theatrical offering, The Mother Of All Eating, at the Sechaba Hall of the Victoria Hotel in Maseru, Lesotho. Set in Lesotho in the 1980s, this timeless classic explores the catastrophic impact of greed and unchecked corruption within the halls of government.
Lesotho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need a genuine urgent loan for my business (Jul '13)
|10 hr
|WILLIAM ROLAND
|35
|LESEDI FM, rocks or not..? (Oct '07)
|Fri
|M24Ngwana
|1,048
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|toro ena e bolelang (Dec '13)
|Feb 14
|phyllicia
|11
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
