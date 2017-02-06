South Africa: Minister Dipuo Peters O...

South Africa: Minister Dipuo Peters On Cross Border Road Transport Operators

Wednesday Feb 1

Joint statement by the Minister of Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters and the delegation from Free State Province led by MEC for Police, Roads and Transport Mr Sam Mashinini The Minister of Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters together with the high delegation from the Free State Province, led by MEC Sam Mashinini, representing the Premier of the Free State, held a cordial and fruitful meeting today, 31 January 2017 in Pretoria. Amongst the issues discussed are the cross border transport operator's challenges following the recent conflict and violent incidents between the Cross Border Road Transport Operators and the Free State Taxi Operators at Ports of entry in Free State.

Lesotho

