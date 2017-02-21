New Permanent Representative of Lesot...

New Permanent Representative of Lesotho Presents Credentials to the...

Moshe Neo Kao, the new Permanent Representative of Lesotho to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Michael MA ller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kao had been working as an independent consultant in Geneva on trade and development issues since 2014.

