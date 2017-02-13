Lesotho: I'm Going Back Home but Fear for My Life, Says Exiled Ex-PM Thabane
Former Lesotho premier Tom Thabane, left, greets President Robert Mugabe, seated left, and President Jacob Zuma at a regional summit . Lesotho's former prime minister Tom Thabane says he fears for his life as he prepares to return to the mountainous kingdom after two years of self-imposed exile in South Africa.
