Ex-PM returns to restive Lesotho vowing to win power
The former prime minister of Lesotho returned to the landlocked mountain kingdom on Sunday, pledging to win back power two years after fleeing in fear of his life. Thomas Thabane, leader of the All Basotho Convention party, was greeted by thousands of supporters at a rally in the capital Maseru, as political instability threatens to again shake the country.
