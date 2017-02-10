.com | Top Africa stories: Lesotho, Kenya, Zim
Cape Town Lesotho's former prime minister Tom Thabane says he fears for his life as he prepares to return to the mountainous kingdom after two years of self-imposed exile in South Africa. Thabane said this while confirming during an interview with News24 that he was set to head back home on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lesotho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Lynn50
|124
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lesotho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC