.com | SADC 'shouldn't be fooled, our security is not guaranteed', says Lesotho's Thabane

Sunday Feb 19

Maseru Former Lesotho prime minister Tom Thabane has reportedly slammed the Southern African Development Community of neglecting him and the other two opposition leaders who returned from exile in South Africa. Thabane claimed that SADC had chosen not to provide the opposition leaders with security even though there were "people baying for our lives" in Lesotho.

