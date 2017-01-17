Man nabbed with dagga worth R1.7m on Meseru border

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of dagga worth over R1.7 million at the Maseru Border Post in Ladybrand, Free State police said on Thursday. "The 45-year-old was crossing the border into South Africa from Lesotho [on Monday] when the police stationed at Maseru Border Post in Ladybrand discovered that he had hidden 95 bags filled with dagga inside his white Isuzu truck," Sergeant Thabo Litabe said.

