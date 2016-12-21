The US finally did something right in Africa - and it's about to stop
For much of her childhood, Ntaoleng Moloi's father was like a ghost. He missed birthdays and first days of school, family jokes and first snows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lesotho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Dec 9
|Lynn50
|124
|Nigerian criminals (Sep '13)
|Nov 27
|Bongo
|27
|Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Dontcha
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lesotho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC