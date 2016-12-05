Red Bull KTM's Alfredo Gomez Finishes...

Red Bull KTM's Alfredo Gomez Finishes Second At Roof Of Africa

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Motorcycle.com

Red Bull KTM factory rider on Saturday wrapped up a great Extreme Enduro season with a second place in the Roof of Africa, in the Kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa, missing the overall victory by just nine seconds. The win went to British veteran Graham Jarvis, with two South African KTM riders, Scott Bouverie and Travis Teasdale, finishing third and fourth.

Lesotho

