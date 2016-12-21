Lesotho: Mobile Technology Enabling N...

Lesotho: Mobile Technology Enabling New Approach to HIV in Lesotho

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Travelling clinics enable on-site HIV testing as part of a wider effort to provide basic primary healthcare in remote communities Flying in a small plane to Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, it is easy to see how this tiny mountainous kingdom managed to keep itself independent. Silent, unpopulated plateaux fall into secret ravines, while dirt roads criss-cross the pale land that lies waiting for the rains to come to turn the brown lands green again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lesotho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
Nigerian criminals (Sep '13) Nov 27 Bongo 27
Mosadi ya nang le Mokhaba (Jul '14) Nov '16 Dontcha 15
See all Lesotho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lesotho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Lesotho

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC