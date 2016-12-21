Lesotho: Mobile Technology Enabling New Approach to HIV in Lesotho
Travelling clinics enable on-site HIV testing as part of a wider effort to provide basic primary healthcare in remote communities Flying in a small plane to Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, it is easy to see how this tiny mountainous kingdom managed to keep itself independent. Silent, unpopulated plateaux fall into secret ravines, while dirt roads criss-cross the pale land that lies waiting for the rains to come to turn the brown lands green again.
