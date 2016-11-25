.com | Lesotho parties seal deal for govt of national unity, want Mosisili out

.com | Lesotho parties seal deal for ...

Friday Nov 25

Maseru Lesotho Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's Democratic Congress party and former prime minister Tom Thabane's All Basotho Convention have confirmed signature of a coalition agreement for a government of national unity. Speaking via telephone from South Africa where he is in exile, Thabane said he and Moleleki - former arch rivals - have put their differences aside to pave the way for unity in the country.

