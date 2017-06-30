Two killed, six hurt in Lebanon refug...

Two killed, six hurt in Lebanon refugee camp fire

India.com

Beirut, July 3 Two children were killed and six other people injured when a fire broke out on Sunday in al-Raed Syrian refugee camp in a Lebanon town. A security source told Xinhua that the civil defence and Lebanese Red Cross have sent the victims to nearby hospitals.

Chicago, IL

