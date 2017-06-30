Top Hamas commander, booted from Qata...

Top Hamas commander, booted from Qatar, said hiding with Hezbollah

Saleh al-Arouri, believed behind kidnapping and murder of 3 Israeli teens, now reported in Beirut stronghold of Lebanese terror group One of the most wanted Palestinian terrorists, believed by Israeli intelligence to have planned the kidnapping and murder of three Jewish teens in the West Bank in the summer of 2014, has moved to Lebanon after being expelled last month from Qatar. Lebanese terror group Hezbollah is hosting Saleh al-Arouri in the Dahieh neighborhood of southern Beirut, Channel 2 reported Monday.

