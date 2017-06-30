Top Hamas commander, booted from Qatar, said hiding with Hezbollah
Saleh al-Arouri, believed behind kidnapping and murder of 3 Israeli teens, now reported in Beirut stronghold of Lebanese terror group One of the most wanted Palestinian terrorists, believed by Israeli intelligence to have planned the kidnapping and murder of three Jewish teens in the West Bank in the summer of 2014, has moved to Lebanon after being expelled last month from Qatar. Lebanese terror group Hezbollah is hosting Saleh al-Arouri in the Dahieh neighborhood of southern Beirut, Channel 2 reported Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC