Saving Beirut's crumbling heritage ar...

Saving Beirut's crumbling heritage architecture

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

"If five people walk across here at once, the floor sways," architect Nehmat Alameh tells CNN, as she moves across the upper level of the crumbling, three-story 1870s mansion, typical of Beirut's Ottoman period. Beit Kassar was once the opulent, 750 square meter-home of the Tarazi family, who made their money in the antiquities trade and postcard industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,651 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC