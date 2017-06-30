Ontario court upholds $1.7B judgment against Iran, ruling in favour of American victims of terrorism
The court's resounding rejection of Iran's appeal is another victory for victims of terrorism holding Iran accountable for its support of Hamas and Hezbollah Ontario's Court of Appeal upheld a US$1.7-billion judgment against the government of Iran in favour of American victims of terrorism, rejecting the state's immunity and accusing Tehran of trying to derail Canada's Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act. The appeal court's resounding rejection of Iran's appeal is another victory for victims of terrorism holding Iran accountable for its support of Hamas and Hezbollah during terror campaigns from the 1980s through to 2002.
