O U O O U...O1O O U O U...Uoeo U Uoeo U Uoe O Uoeo USOa (Aub) Uso O U...O1O ...

In its first such academic collaboration with a university in Europe, the American University of Beirut signed a cotutelle agreement with Paris Descartes University allowing joint doctoral degree programs at both institutions. In this regard, AUB President Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri and UPD President Frederic Dardel signed an agreement and Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of higher administration and deans from both universities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
