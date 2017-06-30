O U O O U...O1O O U O U...Uoeo U Uoeo U Uoe O Uoeo USOa (Aub) Uso O U...O1O ...

In its first such academic collaboration with a university in Europe, the American University of Beirut signed a cotutelle agreement with Paris Descartes University allowing joint doctoral degree programs at both institutions. In this regard, AUB President Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri and UPD President Frederic Dardel signed an agreement and Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of higher administration and deans from both universities.

