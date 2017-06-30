Meetings on Sultan Qaboos Award for C...

Meetings on Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature in Lebanon, Cairo

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science will organise introductory meeting on the sixth version of Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature. Dr. Aishah bint Said Al Ghabshiyah, Director of the Award Office and Badr bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maskari, Director of the Office of the Secretary General of the Centre will initiate a tour that includes holding the introductory meetings in the Lebanese Republic and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,410 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC