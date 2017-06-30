Lebanon sees tourism rebound as turmoil swallows region
The tourism industry in Lebanon is on the rebound, thanks in no small part to the misfortunes of its Middle East neighbors, engulfed by wars, chaos and political upheaval. about 10 miles) northeast of Beirut, Lebanon.
