Lebanon sees tourism rebound as turmoil swallows region
In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, people sunbathe at the Printania Palace Hotel, in Broummana, some 15 kilometers northeast of Beirut, Lebanon. The tourism industry in Lebanon is on the rebound, thanks in no small part to the misfortunes of its Middle East neighbors, engulfed by wars, chaos and political upheaval.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
