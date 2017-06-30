Lebanese Designer Creates Game of Thr...

Lebanese Designer Creates Game of Thrones-Inspired Collection

Read more: Al Bawaba

Lebanese designer Elie Saab showcased a "Game of Thrones" inspired collection at the Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday. Entitled "A Tale of Fallen Kings," the collection was bursting with ornate, nostalgic elements that harked back to centuries past - yet it felt very much of the moment.

