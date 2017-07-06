In Poland, Trump shows ignorance of b...

In Poland, Trump shows ignorance of basic U.S. values

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Trudy Rubin's Worldview column runs on Thursdays and Sundays. Over the past decade she has made multiple trips to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey, Israel and the West Bank and also written from Syria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea and China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC