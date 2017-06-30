In a first, image of Syrian leader to grace new banknotes
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a man displays a new bank note of 2,000 Syrian Lira, featuring the face of President Bashar Assad, during a press conference for Central Bank Governor Duraid Durgham in Damascus, Syria, July 2, 2017. BEIRUT, Lebanon - A new 2,000 Syrian lira banknote with the face of President Bashar Assad will go into circulation Sunday, the Syrian Central Bank announced.
