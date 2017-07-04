Fire kills girl at Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon

Syrian refugees look at the damage after a fire engulfed part of the Tel al-Sarhoun refugee camp near the village of Bar Elias in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa valley on July 4, 2017. BEIRUT: A fire caused by an electrical malfunction killed a girl at a Syrian refugee camp in the Lebanese Bekaa Valley overnight, a medical source said on Tuesday, in the second lethal blaze in a refugee camp in the area three days.

