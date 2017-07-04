Fire kills girl at Syrian refugee cam...

Fire kills girl at Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Syrian refugees look at the damage after a fire engulfed part of the Tel al-Sarhoun refugee camp near the village of Bar Elias in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa valley on July 4, 2017. BEIRUT: A fire caused by an electrical malfunction killed a girl at a Syrian refugee camp in the Lebanese Bekaa Valley overnight, a medical source said on Tuesday, in the second lethal blaze in a refugee camp in the area three days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,928
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC