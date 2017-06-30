Calls for probe after Syrians die in Lebanese custody

This Tuesday, July 4, 2017 photo, shows Syrian refugees holding placards as they stand by the body of a deceased Syrian man, in the town of Arsal, near the Syrian border, in northeast Lebanon. Anger mounted among Syrians in Lebanon Wednesday with at least one Syrian opposition group and an international human rights organization calling for a quick investigation after the death of at least four Syrians in Lebanese army custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.