Bennett: We won't allow Iran to estab...

Bennett: We won't allow Iran to establish land corridor to Syria

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Education Minister Naftali Bennett leads a faction meeting of his Jewish Home party at the Knesset on June 19, 2017. Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said Israel will not allow Iran to establish a land corridor to Lebanon and Syria by way of Iraq, which the Islamic Republic is seeking to use to shore up its supply lines to its Syrian and Lebanese proxies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 27 DENG 121,929
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC