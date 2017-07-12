Being Arab in Latin America
It did not mention Dilma Rousseff's forced removal in favour of her former vice-president, nor that it was done so irregularly that millions of Brazilians viewed it as a coup. It focused instead on the glorious achievements of the son of two peasants from Btaaboura, 70km north of Beirut, who settled in Sao Paulo in 1925.
Discussions
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
