'Wonder Woman' suspended in Tunisia, pulled from film fest in Algeria following ban in Lebanon
"Wonder Woman," starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, shattered box office records in the U.S. But the film isn't getting as warm a reception from some countries due to Gadot's Israeli heritage. Lebanon became the first country to outright ban the film last week, and now, according to the Jerusalem Post, it's been removed from a film festival in Alegeria.
