What Silicon Valley can learn from Le...

What Silicon Valley can learn from Lebanon's women in tech

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: TechCrunch

Melissa Jun Rowley is a journalist, entrepreneur and activist focused on the intersection of storytelling, technology and social justice. As the founder and CEO of Humanise, Inc. , she is developing The Toolbox , a data-driven humanitarian initiative created by musician Peter Gabriel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 5 hr DENG 121,930
News At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb... May 28 Logic Analysis 1
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC