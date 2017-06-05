Welcome to Lebanon ... in the United States

On Valentine's Day 2005 when Rafic Hariri, the former president of Lebanon, was assassinated by a huge blast of TNT in Beirut, Fadi Boukaram was just moments from the bomb. Having already spent part of his childhood living in a Beirut bomb shelter during the final years of the Lebanese Civil War, Boukaram, now 38, expected the explosion, which also killed 21 others, to spark a second conflict.

