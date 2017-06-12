Walid Gholmieh's Rich Archive Donated...

Walid Gholmieh's Rich Archive Donated to AUB University Libraries

The American University of Beirut received the musical heritage of the late Dr. Walid Gholmieh, which will be kept in the archives of the University Libraries to be utilized by researchers and musicians. Dr. Gholmieh's widow, Mrs. Elham Gholmieh, and family worked with Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations Salma Oueida and Associate University Librarian for Archives and Special Collections Dr. Kaoukab Chebaro, among others, to compile the archive and prepare for its transfer to AUB, which was accomplished on June 14. Dr. Walid Georges Gholmieh, who passed away in 2011, was director of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music.

Chicago, IL

