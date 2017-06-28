UN refugee cash card scheme boosts Le...

UN refugee cash card scheme boosts Lebanese grocers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

A Syrian refugee purchases goods at a shop, which accepts the United Nations' World Food Programme cards, in Beirut on June 14, 2017. Displaced Syrian families in Lebanon are using electronic cards, topped up each month by the United Nations' World Food Programme with $27 per refugee, to do their grocery shopping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue DENG 121,929
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC