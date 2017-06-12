Two IS cells busted in Lebanon

Beirut, June 16 - A Lebanese Army Intelligence Unit busted on Thursday two security cells belonging to the Islamic State terrorists group , local media reported. Citing LBCI television, Xinhua reported said that nine were detained and most of them are Lebanese.

Chicago, IL

