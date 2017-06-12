Two IS cells busted in Lebanon
Beirut, June 16 A Lebanese Army Intelligence Unit busted on Thursday two "security cells" belonging to the Islamic State terrorists group , local media reported. The General Directorate of General Security had recently announced the dismantling of an IS cell that had been planning attacks in the country during the holy month of Ramadan.
