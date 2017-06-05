Turkey to compensate Lebanese victims...

Turkey to compensate Lebanese victims of Istanbul's La Reina attack: Jreissati

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The relatives of Lebanese victim Elias Wardini, who was killed in an attack on the Reina night club on New Year's eve in Istanbul, carry his coffin during his funeral in Beirut on January 3, 2017. Funerals were being held across the Middle East for victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting, many of them young party-goers whose lives were cut tragically short by the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
News At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb... May 28 Logic Analysis 1
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC