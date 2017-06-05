Turkey to compensate Lebanese victims of Istanbul's La Reina attack: Jreissati
The relatives of Lebanese victim Elias Wardini, who was killed in an attack on the Reina night club on New Year's eve in Istanbul, carry his coffin during his funeral in Beirut on January 3, 2017. Funerals were being held across the Middle East for victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting, many of them young party-goers whose lives were cut tragically short by the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
|At Beirut's First Pride Week, A Chance To Celeb...
|May 28
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC