Turkey to compensate Lebanese victims of Istanbul's La Reina attack: Jreissati

The relatives of Lebanese victim Elias Wardini, who was killed in an attack on the Reina night club on New Year's eve in Istanbul, carry his coffin during his funeral in Beirut on January 3, 2017. Funerals were being held across the Middle East for victims of the Istanbul nightclub shooting, many of them young party-goers whose lives were cut tragically short by the attack.

