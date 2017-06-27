Traditional Lebanese Dishes Land in South Waterfront
Dining options in the South Waterfront neighborhood, which have stuck mostly to the fast-casual pizza and burger model, are getting more diverse: The Al-Hawr Lebanese restaurant quietly opened its doors on June 22, replacing The Groaning Board at 3500 SW River Pkwy. It's owned by Chadi and Zeina Hassan and Ranadi Rafeh , and the Hassans hail from Beirut, where they've operated a restaurant also called Al-Hawr for the past five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
