The Middle Eastern Wonder Women

The Middle Eastern Wonder Women

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

While there is perhaps a point to be made about the irony of a former Israeli soldier cheering on the slaughter of innocents and then portraying a super-heroine "fighting for peace," we are talking about a production of Hollywood, not of Israel. And while Gadot's tweets are damning, so are Clint Eastwood's Republican moments, and Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic rants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue DENG 121,929
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC