The Art of Revolution: "A Thousand Ti...

The Art of Revolution: "A Thousand Times No"

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Egyptian-Lebanese artist and professor Bahia Shehab talks about graffiti, flowers, the next generation and becoming the first Arab woman to receive the UNESCO Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture. Bahia Shehab never believed she had it in her to go out and spray paint "no" in the streets of Cairo during the revolution in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC