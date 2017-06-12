The Art of Revolution: "A Thousand Times No"
Egyptian-Lebanese artist and professor Bahia Shehab talks about graffiti, flowers, the next generation and becoming the first Arab woman to receive the UNESCO Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture. Bahia Shehab never believed she had it in her to go out and spray paint "no" in the streets of Cairo during the revolution in 2011.
